Vaccine centers open across the nation

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:56 AM PT – Tuesday, January 12, 2020

Coronavirus vaccine centers have continued to pop up around the nation in an effort to expedite the vaccine delivery to patients.

On Monday, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy toured one of six new “mega sites,” which will be among the 300 planned distribution sites in the state.

Just joined @GovMurphy and @NJSenatePres at @RowanCollege for their visit to the Gloucester County Vaccine Mega Site. Here is a part of the line of those here today to receive their vaccination. You can pre-register for notification at https://t.co/w3K94qqgEN pic.twitter.com/gAjq77dqgf — Assemblyman Bill Moen (@BillMoen) January 11, 2021

Meanwhile in California, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) announced utilizing the Dodgers Stadium, Padres Stadium and Cal Expo venues to administer vaccine doses.

Disneyland California will also begin operating as a “mega site” for Orange County. Newsom deemed the additional sites critical to fighting the spread of the virus.

“We recognize that the current strategy is not going to get us where we need to go as quickly as we all need to go and so, that’s why we’re speeding up the administration,” he stated. “Not just for priority groups, but also now opening up large sites to do so.”

With the additional sites, California hopes to administer 1 million doses by the end of the week.