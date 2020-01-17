Va. Supreme Court turns down request to overturn firearms ban

OAN Newsroom

The Supreme Court of Virginia has denied a motion to overturn Governor Ralph Northam’s ban on all firearms at the state’s Capitol Square. Justices denied the petition on Friday, which was filed a day after the governor’s executive order was issued.

I am grateful that this Executive Order stands, and that it will help ensure the safety of all Virginians on Monday. My full statement: https://t.co/nOOWGX74MR https://t.co/NO68L4clbf — Ralph Northam (@GovernorVA) January 18, 2020

The lawsuit, which was brought forward by several gun rights groups and activists, argued the ban violated residents’ First and Second Amendment rights. The suit was previously turned down in a lower circuit court, which led to an appeal in the state’s highest court.

The move comes as pro-Second Amendment citizens across the state have been holding rallies in Richmond. The leader of the Virginia Citizens Defense League told One America News that tens of thousands of gun rights activists were expected to attend his rally on January 20th.

The league was founded in 1998 as a non-partisan civil rights advocacy group focused on gun rights.

“We are a gun rights organization. We lobby to make sure bad gun bills don’t make it through and good gun bills do. We’re a watchdog. If any local government tries to put up an illegal gun ban, we’re right there to make sure they stop doing that.” – Philip Van Cleave, President of the Virginia Citizens Defense League

For years, Virginia has been a safe haven for gun owners, who were unable to keep and bear arms, as the framers intended, in other states.

“Virginia has had excellent gun laws for years and years,” added Van Cleave. “Now, suddenly, with the elections that’s being threatened.”

Democrats have proposed legislation at the state’s House of Delegates that would ban all military-style long guns. They have also pushed so-called ‘red flag’ laws, which would allow local law enforcement to seize a person’s firearms.

In response to these attempts to restrict gun rights, many Virginia counties have declared themselves ‘Second Amendment sanctuaries.’

Breaking. Suffolk passed an acceptable second amendment sanctuary resolution on Wednesday! That makes them locality number 135! — Phil Van Cleave VCDL (@VCDL_ORG) January 16, 2020

Virginia is an open carry state. Supporters of gun rights have often shown up to political events and rallies with their weapons. However, the governor’s ban will disrupt this tradition.

Van Cleave said the league’s lawyers are working against the ban in hopes of overturning it.

“We’re hoping maybe we can get rid of that ban on the capital grounds by Monday,” he said.