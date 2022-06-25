Va. Gov. Youngkin seeks ban on most abortions at 15 weeks

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 6:00 PM PT – Saturday, June 25, 2022

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin (R) vowed to find middle ground when it comes to the issue of abortion. On Friday, Youngkin spoke to the Washington Post and said he’ll push an abortion ban after 15 weeks. He admitted the divided state legislature would likely pass a ban after 20 weeks. Youngkin asked four Virginia lawmakers who are all anti-abortion Republicans to craft legislation.

“Virginians elected a pro-life governor and he supports finding consensus on legislation,” Youngkin spokesperson Macaulay Porter said in a statement. “He has tapped Senator Siobhan Dunnavant, Senator Steve Newman, Delegate Kathy Byron and Delegate Margaret Ransone to do so and prioritize protecting life when babies begin to feel pain in the womb, including a 15 week threshold.”

My statement on Supreme Court’s Dobbs Ruling Announcement: pic.twitter.com/JA6N2UGDxi — Governor Glenn Youngkin (@GovernorVA) June 24, 2022

Youngkin welcomed the high court’s ruling as an “appropriate” return of power to the states. Youngkin’s policy announcement is his most explicit policy statement to date. This was an issue that he tried to avoid during last year’s campaign. It only seemed to aggravate the partisan divide.

“Virginians do want fewer abortions as opposed to more abortions,” Youngkin voiced. “I am not someone who is going to jump in and try to push us apart, there is a place we can come together.”

In D.C. and Maryland Democratic leaders criticized the ruling and pledged to safeguard abortion access rights. Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said via email that his state passed laws 30 years ago to protect access to abortion.

“I swore an oath to uphold the Constitution and the laws of Maryland,” Hogan declared. That is what I have always done and will continue to do as governor.”

Youngkin added that he supports exceptions for rape, incest and if the mother’s life is in danger