UPDATED 6:39 AM PT – Tuesday, June 21 2022

Candidates are made their last minute pitch to voters ahead of Tuesday’s primaries. One America’s Stephanie Myers spoke with Green Beret Combat Veteran Derrick Anderson about his congressional campaign for Virginia’s 7th Congressional District and why he’s the best choice to unseat Rep. Abigail Spanberger.

