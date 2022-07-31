Uvalde victim released from hospital

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:00 PM PT – Sunday, July 31, 2022

The last remaining hospitalized victim of the tragic Uvalde shooting was released. Mayah Zamora, 10, who has spent just over two months at University Hospital in San Antonio was cleared on Friday. Zamora entered the hospital on May 24 in critical condition and her health slowly improved over the course of her stay. She was shown in a video posted by University Health San Antonio passing out roses to nurses and other staff members who were applauding her as she left the hospital.

Today was a happy day at University Hospital! Our final patient from the Uvalde shooting, 10 year-old Mayah Zamora, was discharged! She passed out roses and left in style thanks to @HEB. She is our hero and we can’t wait to see all she accomplishes in the future! #MayahStrong pic.twitter.com/73bpB2pLN7 — University Health (@UnivHealthSA) July 29, 2022

The news from Texas comes after a gunman entered Robb Elementary in Uvalde and opened fire, killing 19 children and two teachers. Although 376 officers responded to the scene, a report released by a Texas House Investigative Committee said that the classrooms the shooter was in were not breached for more than an hour. The report also showed that there was a lack of an effective incident commander to take charge at the scene that inhibited information flow. The incident is under investigation for local law enforcement’s delay in responding to the attack.

During her time in the hospital, Mayah was visited by country singer Kevin Fowler earlier this month after her family was unable to attend his concert due to her extensive injuries. Hospital staff reached out to Fowler on Mayah’s behalf and asked him to stop by. He gladly accepted.

The girl was one of four victims from Uvalde that were admitted to University Hospital following the shooting, all of whom survived.