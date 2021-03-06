Trending

Utah legislature approves lifting mask mandate

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 09: A woman wearing a protective mask is seen in Union Square on March 9, 2020 in New York City. There are now 20 confirmed coronavirus cases in the city including a 7-year-old girl in the Bronx. (Photo by Jeenah Moon/Getty Images)

UPDATED 6:05 PM PT – Saturday, March 6, 2021

Utah legislature decided to end the statewide mask mandate as soon as April. On Friday, state lawmakers passed the bill, dubbed the “Pandemic Endgame,” which will lift health restrictions after the state reaches certain thresholds and case rates.

However, officials said masks will still be required in schools and large gatherings. Governor Spencer Cox (R) said he’s willing to sign the measure and added the state will have about 1.5 million vaccines by the first week of April.

The Utah Capitol is shown Friday evening, March 5, 2021, in Salt Lake City. The Utah Legislature is wrapping up its business for the year Friday. Lawmakers have already tackled a number of issues this year during a session that was conducted partially remotely because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

“The original bill had the mandate ending immediately and so this was a big push for us,” Gov. Cox stated. “Look, we’re vaccinating 25,000 people every day and we want to get through the most vulnerable. We will be through the most vulnerable by April 10, so we feel much better about where the bill is right now.”

The Utah House of Representatives work on the House floor Friday night, March 5, 2021, in Salt Lake City. The Utah Legislature is wrapping up its business for the year Friday evening. Lawmakers have already tackled a number of issues this year during a session that was conducted partially remotely because of the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

The mandate is set to be lifted on April 10. Utah followed Texas, Mississippi and multiple other states that have eased coronavirus restrictions.

