USWNT coach Ellis: Rapinoe-Trump tiff won’t affect team

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Women's World Cup - Round of 16 - Spain v United States - Stade Auguste-Delaune, Reims, France - June 24, 2019 Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Women's World Cup - Round of 16 - Spain v United States - Stade Auguste-Delaune, Reims, France - June 24, 2019 Megan Rapinoe of the U.S. celebrates scoring their second goal REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo/File Photo

June 27, 2019

An online squabble between U.S. women’s national team co-captain Megan Rapinoe and President Donald Trump will not distract the team from its preparation for Friday’s match against co-favorite France in the quarterfinals of the Women’s World Cup, coach Jill Ellis said.

Speaking Thursday in Paris, Ellis said her team is able to keep the focus on the highly anticipated matchup.

“We all support Megan,” Ellis said. “She knows that. We know we have each other’s backs in there.

“I think for our players, there is only one purpose, one mission that we’re here. Comments, media, whatever, it’s always been something that I think we can block out pretty easily.”

The conflict between Rapinoe and Trump began earlier this week, when Eight by Eight, a soccer magazine, released a video of an interview it previously conducted with the player. When asked whether she would go to the White House after the World Cup, Rapinoe, 33, responded: “I’m not going to the (expletive) White House,” she said, adding it was a moot point. “We’re not going to be invited.”

Trump responded on Twitter, chastising Rapinoe for her language, telling her she shouldn’t decline an invitation before it was extended, and then inviting the team to Washington, D.C.

“I am a big fan of the American Team, and Women’s Soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job! We haven’t yet invited Megan or the team, but I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose,” he wrote, spread over a pair of tweets. “Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team. Be proud of the Flag that you wear. The USA is doing GREAT!”

Rapinoe declined to take questions on Thursday but released a statement.

“I stand by the comments that I made about not wanting to go to the White House, with the exception of the expletive,” Rapinoe said. “My mom will be very upset about that. But I think, obviously, answering with a lot of passion considering how much time and effort and pride we take in the platform that we have and using it for good and for leaving the game in a better place and hopefully the world in a better place, I don’t think that I would want to go.”

Trump has criticized Rapinoe for kneeling during the national anthem before two games in 2016 to show support of former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who did so to raise awareness about police brutality and racial injustice.

–Field Level Media