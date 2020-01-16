USMCA headed to President Trump’s desk after clearing Senate

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:25 PM PT — Thursday, January 16, 2020

The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement is one step closer to becoming a reality after it overwhelmingly cleared the Senate on Thursday. The upper chamber passed the trade deal to replace NAFTA in an 89 to 10 vote.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 The Senate just passed #USMCA in a landslide vote. Next stop → President Trump's desk. ✅ PROMISES MADE.

✅ PROMISES KEPT. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) January 16, 2020

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell described the pact as a “major win for the Trump administration.”

BREAKING: The Senate just passed the USMCA. Next stop: @POTUS’s desk for his signature. I’m grateful to the President for prioritizing this deal and delivering on this major promise. It’s a big win for Kentucky and for American families in all 50 states. pic.twitter.com/vgabr9QxDN — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) January 16, 2020

Sen. Chuck Grassley also praised the deal as a big achievement for our country.

“The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement is a major achievement for President Trump and a very big bipartisan win for the American people,” said Grassley.

The deal cleared the House last month. It includes provisions to tighten rules for making and selling cars, improve access to markets for farmers, mandate inspections of factories for labor violations and establish new digital trade rules.

President Trump and the leaders of both parties have strongly supported the measure.

“When the last North American Free Trade Agreement was considered, nobody had a smart phone. So what we did is we protected intellectual property, prohibited shake downs of data belonging to innovative companies. We drew on established U.S. laws to protect entrepreneurs working to build successful companies in a field dominated by Goliath’s.” – Ron Wyden, U.S. Senator

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador praised the passage of the USMCA and said the accord will help strengthen investment in Mexico.

“This is a significant step,” said President Obrador. “This is something very important, because this deal will generate more confidence in Mexico for more investment, for companies to come in, for work with good salaries and a good standard of living for our country and the people.”

Canada is expected to ratify the agreement in the coming weeks.

President Trump’s reelection campaign took aim at 2020 hopeful Bernie Sanders after the senator voted against the deal. In an email to supporters, the president’s team said Sanders proudly voted against new jobs and higher wages for American workers.

Sanders was one of 10 senators, and the only Democrat presidential candidate, who voted against the NAFTA replacement. He claimed the trade deal doesn’t stop American jobs from being outsourced overseas.

The Trump campaign previously criticized Sanders, saying he lectures Americans on how to live their lives, but fails to follow his own advice.