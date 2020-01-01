USDA gives schools flexibility in picking school lunches

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:37 AM PT — Saturday, January 18, 2020

The Trump administration is proposing new rules for school lunches and rolling back Obama era standards. The Department of Agriculture issued a statement on Friday, which detailed a program to give schools more flexibility in providing lunches for kids.

“Schools and school districts continue to tell us that there is still too much food waste and that more common-sense flexibility is needed to provide students nutritious and appetizing meals. We listened and now we’re getting to work. Our proposed changes empower schools to give their very best to our children nationwide and have the potential to benefit nearly 100,000 schools and institutions that feed 30 million children each school day through USDA’s school meal programs. Providing children with wholesome, nutritious food is part of our motto at USDA, which is to ‘do right and feed everyone.’”

– Sonny Perdue, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture

As part of the new plan, schools will be encouraged to utilize local resources for food supplies. They can also customize meals and meal patterns to fit the needs of students.

Opponents of the plan believed this will reduce fruit and vegetable intake. They also claimed this is an attack against Michelle Obama, who implemented the prior program.

The USDA is hoping the plan will reduce waste and promote local food sources.