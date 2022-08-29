Trending

US sends warships into Taiwan Strait amid tensions

The guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) transits the Philippine Sea, June 18, 2016. The U.S. Navy is sailing the USS Chancellorsville and the USS Antietam warships through the Taiwan Strait Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in the first such transit publicized since U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan earlier in August. AP

The guided-missile cruiser USS Chancellorsville (CG 62) transits the Philippine Sea, June 18, 2016. The U.S. Navy is sailing the USS Chancellorsville and the USS Antietam warships through the Taiwan Strait Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in the first such transit publicized since U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan earlier in August.
AP

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 6:48 PM PT – Monday, August 29, 2022

Tensions with China over Taiwan continue to escalate as the Pentagon sends US warships into the Taiwan Strait.

According to reports on Sunday, USS Antietam and USS Chancellorsville have sailed through the Taiwan Strait for the first time since House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) visit. The US 7th-Fleet said the move was ‘a routine transit’ to ensure ‘freedom of navigation’. Chinese diplomats have been opposed to US-Taiwanese cooperation by saying it poses a risk of military escalation.

In the meantime, a number of prominent public figures are voicing opposition to provoking China. Roger Waters, the co-founder of Pink Floyd shared his thoughts on the topic.

 “The Chinese can’t encircle Taiwan,” Waters said. “Taiwan is part of China. And we’ve all completely accepted that for the last fifty years. The whole world has accepted. The encircling that’s going on is the encircling of China by the United States of America and their attempts now to push NATO into the South China Sea. It is so provocative.”

A number of US lawmakers have visited Taiwan following Pelosi’s trip.

These visits have sparked additional condemnation and threats of retaliation by the Chinese Communist Party.

MORE NEWS: Harris Can’t Explain Who’ll Pay For ‘Student Debt Forgiveness’

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE