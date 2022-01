China Unicom's company logo is seen at its branch office in Beijing, China, April 21, 2016.REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD PACKAGE SEARCH BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD 17 OCT FOR ALL IMAGES China Unicom's company logo is seen at its branch office in Beijing, China, April 21, 2016.REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD PACKAGE SEARCH BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD 17 OCT FOR ALL IMAGES

January 27, 2022

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Thursday voted to revoke the authorization for China Unicom’s U.S. unit to operate in the United States.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz)