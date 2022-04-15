US lawmakers pledge support for Taiwan during meeting

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:39 AM PT – Friday, April 15, 2022

Senators Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Bob Menendez (D-N.Y.) pledged US support for Taiwan during their recent visit. While speaking with Taiwan’s president Friday, Menendez pointed to the global significance of Taiwan as one of the world’s leading producers of high-end semiconductor products.

The New York lawmaker then said it should be understood that the security of Taiwan has a global impact for those who would wish it ill. Meanwhile, Graham promised the US would start holding China accountable.

“So, here’s my promise to you and the Taiwanese people: We’re going to start making China pay a greater price for what they’re doing all over the world,” stated the Republican.

China released a statement condemning the trip and US-Taiwanese interactions soon after their arrival. The US has previously promised to support Taiwan engaging in arms deals in the past. However, new documents show pandemic-related acquisition issues have sparked a backlog in the US delivering over $14 billion worth of military equipment to Taiwan that they have purchased since 2019.