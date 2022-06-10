US inflation surges to new 41-year record high, gas prices continue to soar

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 8:23 AM PT – Thursday, June 9, 2022

US inflation has reached a new 41-year record high. On Friday, the Labor Department released the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for May. According to the data, inflation increased 8.6 percent from a year ago. This is worse than economists expectations of 8.3 percent.

#BREAKING

The U.S. inflation rate for May measures at 8.6% compared to a year ago — Stephanie Myers (@_StephanieMyers) June 10, 2022

Meanwhile, on a monthly scale, consumer prices rose 1 percent in May from April. The CPI measures a range of prices from gas, groceries, cars and furniture to name a few. The Labor Department said the largest contributors were the indexes for housing, airline fares, used cars and new vehicles.

The Federal Reserve has already raised interest rates in an effort to offset rising inflation with more hikes planned throughout the year. However, economists are warning of a recession later this year.

Meanwhile, gas prices are also soaring to a new record high. According to AAA, the national average price per gallon of gas has risen to $4.99. This is up from $4.97 cents on Thursday and about $4.76 a week ago.

-Gas is $5 per gallon.

-You can’t find baby formula

-Record grocery prices

-Record crime

-Border crisis

-Foreign policy disasters Joe Biden is the worst President in history. — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) June 10, 2022

The highest average price for gas is in California, where residents are paying an average of $6.40 per gallon. There are now more than 20 states where residents are paying an average of %$5 or more for a gallon of gas. President Joe Biden has tapped the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve, yet fuel costs continue to rise.