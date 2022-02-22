US EPA trying to get biofuel blending law on track to grow biofuel use -EPA



NEW ORLEANS (Reuters) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is making sure the agency makes decisions on the nation’s biofuels law in a transparent way to get the law “back on track” and put biofuel use on a sustainable trajectory for growth, an agency official said on Tuesday.

The agency also will take final action on its proposal to deny all pending small refinery exemption petitions after fully considering stakeholder comments submitted on the action, said EPA’s Sarah Dunham, director of the Office of Transportation and Air Quality, at the National Ethanol Conference in New Orleans.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly)