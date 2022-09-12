US completes 1 millionth organ transplant

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:30 AM PT – Monday, September 12, 2022

The US surpasses another medical milestone as doctors performed the one-millionth organ transplant. According to data from the Mayo Clinic, surgeons conducted the one-millionth organ transplant Friday afternoon, just decades after the first successful kidney transplant in 1954.

Reports indicate more than 41,000 transplants were performed in 2021, which is the highest on record. Officials say there’s a need for more organ donations as nearly 107,000 people remain on the wait list.

“The difficulty with organ transplantation is we don’t have enough organs,” explained Dr. William Payne, Medical Director at LifeSource. “There are some people who wait until they die. They wait years and years and it never comes. It’s just life-saving. One donor can save eight lives with just choosing to give that gift of life at the end.”

Today the U.S. has reached the milestone of 1 million organ transplants! Thank you to all donors & donor families for your lifesaving generosity, and to donation & transplantation professionals for your incredible dedication and innovation💙💚 #DonateLife #1MillionTransplants pic.twitter.com/UhWAq6njEX — Donate Life America (@DonateLife) September 9, 2022

Those interested in organ donation may sign up at their local DMV or online.