Updated Mexico-EU trade treaty almost complete: minister

December 3, 2019

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – An updated trade agreement between Mexico and the European Union is almost completed, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday.

Speaking to the Mexican Senate, Ebrard said he expected the European Parliament to approve the accord next year.

