Upcoming coupon payments by Chinese property developers

October 12, 2021

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China Evergrande Group on Tuesday missed its third round of bond payments in three weeks, intensifying market fears over contagion involving other property developers as a wall of debt payment obligations come due in the near term.

Following is a list of total coupon payments due for high-yield U.S. dollar bonds issued by Chinese property firms, by month, through March 2022, according to Refinitiv data:

Month Total coupons due

Oct. 2021 $555.88 million

Nov. 2021 $338.16 million

Dec. 2021 $676.97 million

Jan. 2022 $1.16 billion

Feb. 2022 $433.47 million

Mar. 2022 $601.65 million

Following is a list of upcoming coupon payments for high-yield U.S. dollar bonds issued by Chinese property firms through the end of October, according to Refinitiv data:

Bond Outstanding Next Next RIC

amount coupon coupon

date amount

HELENBERGH $382 14-Oct-202 $24.59

CHINA 12.875% million 1 (at million

Oct 2021 maturity)

XINYUAN 14.2% $229 15-Oct-202 $16.26

Oct 2021 million 1 million

(at

maturity)

ZHENRO PROPTS $220 15-Oct-202 $6.58

5.98% Apr 2022 million 1 million

FUTURE $200 15-Oct-202 $6.15

HOLDINGS 6.15% million 1 million

Apr 2023

KAISA GRP HLDG $700 16-Oct-202 $39.38

11.25% Apr million 1 million

2025

FANTASIA $298 17-Oct-202 $17.54

11.75% Apr million 1 million

2022

SINIC HLDG GRP $246 18-Oct-202 $11.69

9.5% Oct 2021 million 1 (at million

maturity)

E-HOUSE CHINA $300 18-Oct-202 $11.44

EN 7.625% Apr million 1 million

2022

FANTASIA $350 18-Oct-202 $21.44

12.25% Oct million 1 million

2022

SUNAC CHINA $650 19-Oct-202 $27.14

8.35% Apr 2023 million 1 million

CHINA SCE $500 19-Oct-202 $18.13

GROUP 7.25% million 1 million

Apr 2023

FANTASIA $305 19-Oct-202 $15.06

9.875% Oct million 1 million

2023

LOGAN GROUP $300 19-Oct-202 $7.88

5.25% Oct 2025 million 1 million

TIMES CHINA $200 20-Oct-202 $5.30

HLDG 5.3% Apr million 1 million

2022

CIFI HLDG GRP $500 20-Oct-202 $14.88

5.95% Oct 2025 million 1 million

AGILE GROUP $314 21-Oct-202 $8.64

5.5% Apr 2025 million 1 million

KAISA GRP HLDG $600 22-Oct-202 $35.85

11.95% Oct million 1 million

2022

KAISA GRP HLDG $600 22-Oct-202 $35.85

11.95% Oct million 1 million

2022

CIFI HLDG GRP $1.6 23-Oct-202 $53.60

6.7% Apr 2022 billion 1 million

PT ST ASST INV $265 23-Oct-202 $6.23

4.7% Apr 2024 million 1 million

CENTRAL CHINA $300 24-Oct-202 $10.88

7.25% Apr 2023 million 1 million

MOD LAND $250 25-Oct-202 $16.06

12.85% Oct million 1 (at million

2021* maturity)*

* Company has

sought delay

RONSHINE CHINA $700 25-Oct-202 $30.63

8.75% Oct 2022 million 1 million

YUZHOU PPTY 6% $650 25-Oct-202 $19.50

Oct 2023 million 1 million

TIMES PRPTY $225 26-Oct-202 $6.47

HLGD 5.75% Apr million 1 million

2022

JINGRUI $240 26-Oct-202 $15.00

HOLDINGS 12.5% million 1 million

Oct 2023

SUNAC CHINA $942 26-Oct-202 $28.02

5.95% Apr 2024 million 1 million

GREENTOWN $300 29-Oct-202 $7.05

CHINA 4.7% Apr million 1 million

2025

REDSUN PRPTIES $92 million 30-Oct-202 $5.98

13% Oct 2021 1 (at million

maturity)

YUZHOU PROPTS $497 30-Oct-202 $20.81

8.375% Oct million 1 million

2024

POWERLONG $400 30-Oct-202 $11.90

5.95% Apr 2025 million 1 million

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith, Editing by Louise Heavens)