Upbeat earnings, recovery optimism lift Wall Street at open



FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks walk by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, New York, U.S., July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly FILE PHOTO: People wearing face masks walk by the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, New York, U.S., July 19, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

July 21, 2021

(Reuters) – Wall Street’s main indexes opened higher on Wednesday as upbeat quarterly results from companies including Johnson & Johnson and Coca-Cola reignited optimism about the health of corporate America.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 45.0 points, or 0.13%, at the open to 34556.96. The S&P 500 rose 8.1 points, or 0.19%, at the open to 4331.13​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 9.9 points, or 0.07%, to 14508.747 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)