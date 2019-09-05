Upbeat data lift U.S. TIPS breakeven rates



NEW YORK (Reuters) – The U.S. bond market’s gauge of investors’ inflation outlook rose to session peaks on Thursday as encouraging readings on domestic job and wage growth supported the view of a resilient labor market amid U.S.-China trade tensions.

At 8:57 a.m. (1257 GMT), the yield spread between 10-year Treasury Inflation Protected Securities, or TIPS, and 10-year Treasury notes was 1.542%, up nearly 3 basis points from late on Wednesday. It dipped below 1.50% earlier this week to its tightest level since September 2016, according to Tradeweb and Refinitiv data. <US10YTIP=TWEB> <US10YTIP=RR>

