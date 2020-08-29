Unstoppable Djokovic downs Raonic to clinch Western & Southern Open title



Aug 29, 2020; Flushing Meadows, New York, USA; Mens champion Novak Djokovic (SRB) poses with the trophy following his win over Milos Raonic (CAN) in the Western & Southern Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports Aug 29, 2020; Flushing Meadows, New York, USA; Mens champion Novak Djokovic (SRB) poses with the trophy following his win over Milos Raonic (CAN) in the Western & Southern Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

August 29, 2020

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Novak Djokovic kept his unbeaten streak in 2020 alive as he survived a terrible start to defeat Milos Raonic 1-6 6-3 6-4 in the final of the Western & Southern Open on Saturday.

The 17-time Grand Slam winner fended off Raonic’s mighty serve to extend his 2020 winning run to 23-0, clinching his 80th career title and equalling Rafael Nadal’s record of 35 Masters 1000 wins.

Battling through a neck injury, Djokovic struggled early in the match as he produced four double faults in the first set. Raonic took advantage of the world number one’s misfiring serve to close out the set in just 30 minutes.

But Djokovic, who had beaten the 29-year-old Canadian in all 10 of their previous match-ups, came roaring back, unleashing his powerful forehand and winning four straight games in the final set.

The tournament, a final tune-up ahead of the U.S. Open, which begins on Monday, was staged in front of empty stands at Flushing Meadows instead of its usual venue in Mason near Cincinnati, Ohio. The tournament formed part of a secure bubble that was created due to the coronavirus outbreak.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery, editing by Pritha Sarkar)