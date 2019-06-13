‘Unspecified’ explosions reported on 2 oil tankers in Gulf of Oman

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:36 AM PT — Thursday, June 13, 2019

There is developing news out of the Gulf of Oman, where the U.S. Navy is assisting two oil tankers which have allegedly been attacked.

According to reports, the two ships caught fire off the coast of the United Arab Emirates Thursday. All crew members on board have been evacuated with one sailor slightly injured.

BREAKING: Iran media reports explosions on two oil supertankers in the Gulf of Oman https://t.co/ZAPErP0b7H pic.twitter.com/qqI1KNuYOt — Borzou Daragahi 🖊🗒 (@borzou) June 13, 2019

This comes amid heightened tensions between the U.S. and Iran. The U.K. Maritime Trade Operations has released a statement urging anybody in the area to practice extreme caution.

Oil prices have also jumped amid reports of the alleged attack. More information will become available as the situation develops.