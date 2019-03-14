UNSC: North Korea uses civilian facilities to build, test nuclear, ballistic devices

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:09 AM PT — Thursday, March 14, 2019

According to a new report, North Korea is continuing to secretly advance its nuclear program. On Wednesday, the United Nations Security Council’s panel on North Korea said Pyongyang is building and testing nuclear and ballistic missile devices at civilian facilities.

Experts have said activities at those facilities are supported by massive smuggling of oil in defiance of international sanctions.

Previously, reports claimed Pyongyang’s military is restoring its nuclear testing grounds.

Meanwhile, White House officials reiterated their commitment to denuclearizing North Korea.

“The president’s 100-percent committed to denuclearization of the peninsula, he’s going to make sure that whatever we do furthers that process,” said White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders. “We’ll see what happens with North Korea the same way we’re going to see what happens in the negotiations with China — they are ongoing.”

UN experts also said North Korea’s ongoing efforts to export weapons, import coal, and import oil make international sanctions inefficient.

The United Nations urged tougher surveillance of Pyongyang’s activities and enforcement of sanctions.