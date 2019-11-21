University students, academics rally against Maduro regime in Caracas

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:40 PM PT — Thursday, November 21, 2019

Anti-government rallies are growing in Venezuela as opposition leader Juan Guaidó continues the campaign to oust the Maduro regime. Thousands of university students took to the streets of Caracas on Thursday to denounce the ongoing deterioration of economic conditions and the regime’s political repression.

The students said embattled leader Nicolás Maduro must resign and call a general election.

Así protestan nuestros estudiantes en #Yaracuy, quienes a pesar de las circunstancias siguen apostando por la democracia y un mejor futuro dentro de #Vzla.

¿Qué exigen? La salida del régimen que ha destruido los sueños de todos los venezolanos.#EstudiantesEnProtestaSostenida pic.twitter.com/zA4wIK7uVD — VP Yaracuy (@VPAYaracuy) November 21, 2019

This comes after Guaidó called on all Venezuelans to protest Maduro’s rule, seeking to reignite the push for democracy that started earlier this year. Protesters welcomed his call to action.

“This is necessary. We must protest. This is the country in Latin America that has more reasons to protest…We cannot allow the regime to say, with a plain face, that this is the most stable country in the region. Here, we all know what is happening. There is a humanitarian emergency here. There is hyperinflation and there is also a usurping regime that, sooner or later, will have to go out of power.” — Professor Cipriano Heredia, Central University of Venezuela in Caracas

Guaidó said Venezuela will only be able to restore its economy and freedom after Maduro is forced to step down.

