Universal Music eyes revenue growth of over 10% in 2021



FILE PHOTO: The logo of Universal Music Group (UMG) is seen at a building in Zurich, Switzerland July 20, 2021. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann FILE PHOTO: The logo of Universal Music Group (UMG) is seen at a building in Zurich, Switzerland July 20, 2021. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

August 25, 2021

PARIS (Reuters) – Universal Music Group (UM), the label owned by France’s Vivendi and which is behind singers such as Justin Bieber and boys band BTS, on Wednesday unveiled revenue and profit growth targets for 2021 ahead of its September listing.

UM, which is due to list in Amsterdam, said it expected revenue in 2021 to grow by over 10% at constant currencies and EBITDA growth of over 20%.

