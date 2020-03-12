United to scale back flights to Europe after March 19



A passenger, standing at a ticket counter of U.S. carrier United Airlines, wears a protective mask at Frankfurt Airport, Germany, March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski A passenger, standing at a ticket counter of U.S. carrier United Airlines, wears a protective mask at Frankfurt Airport, Germany, March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

CHICAGO (Reuters) – United Airlines Holdings Inc <UAL.O> said on Thursday it will continue to fly its regular schedule from Europe to the United States through March 19 but is scaling back flights after that date.

United said it is continuing to monitor travel demand, which has fallen sharply as the coronavirus spreads globally and is expected to decline even more once U.S. restrictions on travel from Europe take effect after Friday.

