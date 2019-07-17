United to resume India flights from September as Pakistan reopens airspace



FILE PHOTO: A United Airlines Boeing 737-900ER plane departs from O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A United Airlines Boeing 737-900ER plane departs from O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. November 30, 2018. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski/File Photo

(Reuters) – United Airlines Holdings Inc <UAL.O> said on Wednesday it would restart daily nonstop service between New York/Newark, New Delhi and Mumbai from Sept. 6, after Pakistan lifted airspace restrictions.

The company will also start a new daily service between San Francisco and New Delhi beginning Dec. 5, a spokesman said.

Pakistan reopened its airspace to international civil aviation on Tuesday after months of restrictions imposed because of clashes with India, which forced long detours that cost airlines millions of dollars.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru and Sudarshan Varadhan in New Delhi; editing by Gopakumar Warrier)