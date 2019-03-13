United Auto Workers Union president resigns amid corruption allegations

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:23 PM PT — Thursday, November 21, 2019

The president of the United Auto Workers Union is stepping down amid allegations of corruption and misconduct. Gary Jones’ legal team released a statement on Thursday, which announced his resignation and retirement.

The UAW announced today that upon formal filing of Article 30 charges against him, Gary Jones, through his attorney, has informed the UAW IEB that he was resigning as President of the UAW effective immediately. https://t.co/zz61obSkws — UAW (@UAW) November 21, 2019

The union has been under fire for the alleged embezzlement and misuse of more than a million dollars in union fees. These allegations are currently under investigation and are the reason behind a police raid of Jones’ home back in August.

“I am deeply saddened and irritated that some of the members of this union…exploited their positions to benefit themselves,” stated Jones. “It frustrates me and I know it frustrates you.”

Within hours of his resignation, automobile manufacturer General Motors announced a lawsuit against industry rival Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. GM accused the company of allegedly bribing UAW executives in exchange for cheaper labor costs.

Today, we filed a RICO lawsuit against FCA and former FCA execs who have pled guilty in an ongoing federal corruption probe. Learn more here: https://t.co/Pu1XeogVHb pic.twitter.com/xA28MfLzu8 — General Motors (@GM) November 20, 2019

Following the announcement, the UAW board of executives unanimously voted to remove Jones from leadership and charge him with violations of both ethics and federal labor laws. Jones claimed he chose to resign before learning of the union’s vote. He said he did so in order to allow the union to focus on improving the lives of its members.

Moving forward, the UAW will launch an internal trial to consider the charges against Jones. The acting president has said the investigation will bring the union one step closer to fixing the “great union.”

“Shame on those individuals who lost their way and betrayed their oaths of office, betrayed this membership,” stated acting UAW President Rory Gamble. “My job is to make sure that does not happen again.”

Jones is not currently facing any federal charges. However, there is mounting speculation the federal government may take over the union in the future.