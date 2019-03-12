United Arab Emirates exceeded OPEC target cuts in February: energy minister



March 12, 2019

HOUSTON (Reuters) – The United Arab Emirates in February exceeded its OPEC target for oil production cuts, achieving 119 percent of its goal, the country’s energy minister said on Tuesday at an energy conference.

Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said he met with financial executive attending the CERAWeek energy conference to discuss the challenges for financing oil and gas production. OPEC and its allies have instituted production cuts in an effort to shrink global oil stocks and prop up crude prices.

