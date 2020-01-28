United Airlines suspends some U.S. flights to China as demand drops over virus fears



FILE PHOTO: A United Airlines passenger jet takes off with New York City as a backdrop, at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, U.S. December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A United Airlines passenger jet takes off with New York City as a backdrop, at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, U.S. December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

By Tracy Rucinski

CHICAGO (Reuters) – United Airlines Holdings Inc <UAL.O> said on Tuesday it was suspending some flights between the United States and Beijing, Hong Kong and Shanghai between Feb. 1 and Feb. 8 due to a “significant decline in demand” as the new coronavirus spreads.

“We will continue to monitor the situation as it develops and will adjust our schedule as needed,” United said in a statement.

The coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, China has killed 106 people in the Asian country and spread across the world, rattling financial markets.

United’s suspension affects a total of 24 flights.

The other two U.S. airlines that fly to China, Delta Air Lines Inc <DAL.N> and American Airlines Group Inc <AAL.O>, said they had not reduced their flights at this time but were closely monitoring the situation.

(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Chris Reese and Bill Berkrot)