United Airlines extends vaccine mandate for employees

WASHINGTON - AUGUST 16: A United Airlines aircraft passes by a Continental Airlines aircraft as it taxis to takeoff from the runway of Ronald Reagan National Airport August 16, 2006 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

UPDATED 9:55 AM PT – Sunday, September 26, 2021

United Airlines has moved to postpone its vaccine mandate amid a lawsuit from several employees. On Friday, the airline agreed to rollback its measures until the court presiding over the case is able to hold hearings.

United Airlines originally told employees they’d need to be vaccinated or receive an exemption by Sept. 27 or face losing their jobs. They were the first airline to try and implement the measure on all of their employees.

However, several employees sued the company last week. They alleged the major airline discriminated against employees seeking medical or religious exemptions.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MARCH 09: United Airlines pilot Steve Lindland receives a COVID-19 vaccine from RN Sandra Manella at United's onsite clinic at O'Hare International Airport on March 09, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. United has been vaccinating about 250 of their O'Hare employees at the clinic each day for the past several days. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

United Airlines is expected to keep the suspension in place through Oct. 15. Additionally, the company has reported that 97 percent of its workforce has already received their doses, making them fully vaccinated.

