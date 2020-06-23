United Airlines expects to raise $3 billion in debt offering



FILE PHOTO: A United Airlines passenger jet takes off with New York City as a backdrop, at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, U.S. December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A United Airlines passenger jet takes off with New York City as a backdrop, at Newark Liberty International Airport, New Jersey, U.S. December 6, 2019. REUTERS/Chris Helgren/File Photo

June 23, 2020

(Reuters) – United Airlines <UAL.O> said on Tuesday it plans to raise $3 billion in debt by issuing senior notes, as U.S. airlines beef up liquidity in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The senior secured notes are due 2027, the company said.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)