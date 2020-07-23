Union Pacific quarterly profit beats estimates on lower costs



July 23, 2020

(Reuters) – Union Pacific Corp <UNP.N> on Thursday topped Wall Street’s quarterly profit target after the U.S. railroad operator squeezed costs to offset a 20% volume drop in shipments ranging from cars to imported beer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shares fell 1.4% to $178 in premarket trading as executives said the U.S. economic recovery is threatened by surging COVID-19 infections that are forcing cities and states to backtrack on plans to reopen businesses that had shuttered to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company hauls coal, industrial products, agriculture goods, chemicals and automobiles across the western United States from the Pacific to the Mississippi River. Its service area includes states like California, Arizona and Texas – which are reporting record COVID-19 infections and deaths.

During the second quarter, the nation’s largest public railroad operator’s net income fell 28% to $1.13 billion, or $1.67 per share.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.55 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Freight revenue fell 24% to $3.97 billion in the second quarter.

Previously announced layoffs lowered labor costs, while lower fuel costs reduced operating expenses.

Executives said Union Pacific won some e-commerce business that should help bolster volumes. Still, the company warned that it expects 2020 carload volumes to be down around 10% from a year earlier.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Jonathan Oatis)