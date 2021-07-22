Unilever second quarter underlying sales rise 5%, beats estimates



July 22, 2021

(Reuters) – Unilever Plc reported on Thursday higher-than-expected underlying sales growth for the second quarter as consumers cooked more meals at home but it reduced its full-year operating margin forecast due to surging commodity costs.

Underlying sales for the maker of Dove soap and Hellmann’s mayonnaise rose 5% in the three months that ended June 30, beating the 4.8% analysts had expected, according to a company supplied consensus.

The company said it now expected full-year underlying operating margins to be flat compared to slightly up earlier.

(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale and Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Edmund Blair)