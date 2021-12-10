UniCredit to cut 950 jobs in Italy under new plan – unions



FILE PHOTO: A UniCredit logo is seen in downtown Rome, May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Tony Gentile FILE PHOTO: A UniCredit logo is seen in downtown Rome, May 10, 2016. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

December 10, 2021

MILAN (Reuters) – UniCredit is set to cut 950 full-time positions in Italy under a new plan to the end of 2024 Italy’s second-biggest bank presented on Thursday, unions said in a statement.

The cuts, mainly concentrated in central offices, will be carried out by retiring people, including by using an industry fund that allows staff to stop working a few years before they actually reach the pension age.

Individual buyout packages will also be considered, the unions said.

(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia)