Under Armour raises annual revenue forecast on steady demand



FILE PHOTO: Customers exit an Under Armour store in New York City, U.S., November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Customers exit an Under Armour store in New York City, U.S., November 4, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo/File Photo

November 2, 2021

(Reuters) – Under Armour Inc raised its annual revenue forecast on Tuesday, as people seek comfortable casuals and athletic wear with their pandemic-hit social life still irregular and offices yet to open.

The athletic apparel maker forecast 2021 revenue to increase about 25%, compared with its previous forecast in low twenties. Analysts on average expect revenue growth of 22.7%, according to Refinitiv IBES.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)