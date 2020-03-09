Unclear whether coronavirus has longer-term economic impact – Germany’s Scholz



FILE PHOTO: German Minister of Finance Olaf Scholz attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, March, 4, 2020. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse FILE PHOTO: German Minister of Finance Olaf Scholz attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, March, 4, 2020. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse

March 9, 2020

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Monday it is not conceivable yet whether the coronavirus epidemic is a longer-term economic challenge, hours after Chancellor Angela Merkel’s cabinet agreed on measures to counter its impact.

The government will always ensure the economy has enough liquidity, Scholz told broadcaster Deutschlandfunk.

