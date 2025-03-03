US companies announce layoffs to cut costs

By Reuters

March 3, 2025

(Reuters) – U.S. companies have initiated layoffs across sectors as they attempt to streamline operations amid economic uncertainties, following similar cutbacks seen last year.

The Labor Department’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, from early February showed vacancies were down 1.3 million over the year at the end of December, while remaining above the 2019 average, suggesting that the labor market was slowing down but not abruptly.

Sector Company Layoffs/Job Cuts % of Total Workforce Consumer and Retail Starbucks (SBUX.O) 1,100 0.52% Brown-Forman (BFb.N) 648 12% Kohl’s (KSS.N) 9,600 10% Estee Lauder (EL.N) 7,000 11.29% Amazon (AMZN.O) 1,700 full-time Unknown Walmart (WMT.N) Hundreds of roles in North Carolina Unknown Wayfair (W.N) 730 in Germany Unknown Aviation and Space Southwest Airlines (LUV.N) 1,750 15% of corporate roles Blue Origin 1,400 10% Energy and Natural Resources Chevron (CVX.N) 8,000 20% Halliburton (HAL.N) 290 Unknown Lyondell Basell (LYB.N) 400 Unknown SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG.O) 400 Unknown Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM.N) Up to 700 1.70% Dow (DOW.N) 1,500 4.17% Technology and Media Meta Platforms (META.O) 5% of “lowest performers” Unknown Healthcare & Pharma * UnitedHealth (UNH.N) Unknown Unknown Bio Rad (BIO.N) Unknown 5% * UnitedHealth was offering employees in its benefits operations unit the option to accept buyouts in February, and may pursue layoffs if the resignation quota is not met, according to a CNBC report.

Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; editing by Arpan Varghese

