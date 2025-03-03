US companies announce layoffs to cut costs

By Reuters

March 3, 2025 – 5:17 AM PST

A Starbucks store sign is seen in New York City, U.S., February 25, 2025. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
(Reuters) – U.S. companies have initiated layoffs across sectors as they attempt to streamline operations amid economic uncertainties, following similar cutbacks seen last year.

The Labor Department’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS report, from early February showed vacancies were down 1.3 million over the year at the end of December, while remaining above the 2019 average, suggesting that the labor market was slowing down but not abruptly.

SectorCompanyLayoffs/Job Cuts% of Total Workforce
Consumer and Retail
Starbucks (SBUX.O)1,1000.52%
Brown-Forman (BFb.N)64812%
Kohl’s (KSS.N)9,60010%
Estee Lauder (EL.N)7,00011.29%
Amazon (AMZN.O)1,700 full-timeUnknown
Walmart (WMT.N)Hundreds of roles in North CarolinaUnknown
Wayfair (W.N)730 in GermanyUnknown
Aviation and Space
Southwest Airlines (LUV.N)1,75015% of corporate roles
Blue Origin1,40010%
Energy and Natural Resources
Chevron (CVX.N)8,00020%
Halliburton (HAL.N)290Unknown
Lyondell Basell (LYB.N)400Unknown
SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG.O)400Unknown
Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM.N)Up to 7001.70%
Dow (DOW.N)1,5004.17%
Technology and Media
Meta Platforms (META.O)5% of “lowest performers”Unknown
Healthcare & Pharma
* UnitedHealth (UNH.N)UnknownUnknown
Bio Rad (BIO.N)Unknown5%
* UnitedHealth was offering employees in its benefits operations unit the option to accept buyouts in February, and may pursue layoffs if the resignation quota is not met, according to a CNBC report.

Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; editing by Arpan Varghese

