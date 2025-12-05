U.S. State Dept. announces sale of $2.68B in air strike weapons to Canada

TOPSHOT – An employee handles 155 mm caliber shells after the manufacturing process at the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant (SCAAP) in Scranton, Pennsylvania on April 16, 2024. (CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

12:39 PM – Friday, December 5, 2025

The U.S. State Department approved a Foreign Military Sale (FMS) to Canada for air strike weapons and related equipment, with an estimated total value of $2.68 billion.

This notification was issued through the Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) and shared with Congress, as is standard for such deals under the Arms Export Control Act.

According to the Thursday release by the DSCA, the sale “will improve Canada’s credible defense capability to deter aggression in the region, ensure interoperability with U.S. forces, and strengthen Canada’s ability to contribute to shared continental defense.”

The sale will also “support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by helping to improve the military capability of a NATO Ally that is an important force for ensuring political stability and economic progress and is a contributor to military, peacekeeping, and humanitarian operations around the world.”

The principal contractors in the agreement are The Boeing Company and RTX Corporation, according to the release. It also noted that there will be “no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.”

“The Government of Canada has requested to buy up to seven hundred fifty (750) GBU-39 practice bombs inert with fuzes; up to one hundred (100) GBU-39 Guided Test Vehicles (GTVs); up to one hundred (100) MK-82 inert filled bombs; up to two hundred twenty (220) 2,000-lb BLU-117 General Purpose (GP) bombs; up to one hundred forty-six (146) I-2000 penetrator warheads; up to three thousand four hundred fourteen (3,414) BLU-111 500-lb GP bombs; up to three thousand one hundred eight (3,108) GBU-39 Small Diameter Bomb Increment I (SDB-I) bombs; up to five thousand three hundred thirty-two (5,352) KMU-572 Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) guidance sets; up to three hundred ninety-six (396) KMU-556 JDAM guidance sets; up to one hundred forty (140) KMU-557 JDAM guidance sets; up to two thousand four (2,004) GBU-53 SDBs – Increment II (SDB-II); and up to one hundred (100) GBU-53 SDB-II GTVs,” the release revealed. “The following non-MDE items will also be included: FMU-139 fuze systems; FMU-167 Hard Target Void Sensing Fuzes (HTVSF); DSU-38 laser illuminated target detectors for GBU-54; practice bombs; ammunition tools and special equipment; major and minor modifications equipment; spare and repair parts, consumables and accessories, and repair and return support; weapons and weapon support equipment; test equipment; training aids, devices, and spare parts; classified and unclassified software and software support; classified and unclassified publications and technical documentation; U.S. Government and contractor technical, engineering, and logistics personnel services; and other related elements of logistics and program support.”

Canadian Defense Minister David J. McGuinty also announced their separate purchase of “critical military capabilities sourced from the United States,” totaling approximately $500 million, which will eventually be sent to Ukraine.

The purchase “addresses Ukraine’s most urgent military needs by sourcing critical capabilities that the United States can provide in greater volumes than Europe and Canada alone, such as air defense, ammunition, and other critical equipment,” according to the Wednesday press release. “By contributing to this [Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List] package in partnership with our Allies, we are ensuring Ukraine receives the advanced capabilities it urgently needs to defend its sovereignty and protect its people. This contribution reflects Canada’s unwavering commitment to Ukraine, to our NATO Allies, and to the security of the Euro-Atlantic region,” McGuinty stated.

The Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) was created under President Donald Trump, allowing NATO allies to purchase weapons systems made in the United States for Ukraine, rather than outright providing financial support and weapons to Ukraine, supported by U.S. taxpayers, which was the policy under former President Joe Biden.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!