Trump Tops Biden By Double-Digits In New Poll

2:50 PM – Monday, September 25, 2023

A new general poll has revealed that former President Donald J. Trump has a double-digit lead over current President Joe Biden.

The Washington Post and ABC released a poll on Sunday. The poll revealed that if the 2024 presidential election was held today, Trump would beat Biden 52% to 42%.

Respondents attributed Biden’s poor results to his age and to his unfavorable handling of the economy and the Mexico border.

The poll sampled 1,006 adults from around the United States contacting participants by landline or through cellphone. It was conducted from September 15th until September 20th.

Once the results were released. The Washington Post was quick to call the poll an “outlier,” and referred to two previous polls it had conducted which had the two hypothetical candidates in a dead heat.

The poll is “significantly at odds with other public polls that show the general election contest a virtual dead heat,” The Washington Post wrote in its analysis.

Currently Biden’s approval rating sits at 37%. In the same poll, 44% of Americans say that they are worse off financially under the Democrat. That number is worst number that any president has received since 1986.

Meanwhile, Trump is leading in every poll to be the Republican nominee.

In a 2024 National Republican Primary Poll by NBC News released on September 24th, Trump is demolishing his competition. He has more than half of the vote when put against his GOP rivals. His closest rival is Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.), who has 16% of the vote to his 59%.

