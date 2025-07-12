Trump threatens to revoke Rosie O’Donnell’s citizenship, ‘threat to humanity’

US comedian and producer Rosie O’Donnell attends the 2024 Elle Women in Hollywood celebration at the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles, November 19, 2024. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

1:28 PM – Saturday, July 12, 2025

President Donald Trump has threatened to take away comedian Rosie O’Donnell’s U.S. citizenship, arguing that she is a “threat to humanity.”

On Saturday, Trump posted on Truth Social that he is giving “serious consideration” to taking away O’Donnell’s citizenship.

“Because of the fact that Rosie O’Donnell is not in the best interests of our Great Country, I am giving serious consideration to taking away her Citizenship,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “She is a Threat to Humanity, and should remain in the wonderful Country of Ireland, if they want her,” Trump’s post continued. “GOD BLESS AMERICA!”

On January 15th, O’Donnell moved to Ireland with her 12-year-old daughter Dakota following Trump’s election win.

She then went on to explain that she is “in the process” of getting her Irish citizenship — since her grandparents are from Ireland.

It is unclear what legal grounds Trump may use to deprive O’Donnell, who was born on Long Island, of her American citizenship.

O’Donnell told NewsNation‘s Chris Cuomo in June that she believes she can be a better mother in Ireland than in the United States under Trump.

“Coming to Ireland was totally a way to take care of myself and my non-binary autistic child, who’s going to need services and help and counseling and all the things that he’s [Trump is] threatening to cut in his horrible plan of the big, beautiful bill,” she said.

