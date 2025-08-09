Trump set to meet with Putin in Alaska next Friday

OAN Staff Abril Elfi
8:30 AM – Saturday, August 9, 2025
President Donald Trump announced that he will be meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin next week in Alaska.
Trump confirmed Friday that he will hold a one-on-one meeting with Putin in Alaska on August 15th.
“We’re going to have a meeting with Russia, start off with Russia, and we’ll announce a location,” Trump told reporters at the White House.
“I think the location will be a very popular one, for a lot of reasons, but we’ll be announcing that a little bit later,” the president added. “It would have been sooner, but I guess there’s security arrangements that unfortunately people have to make. Otherwise I’d do it much quicker. He would, too. He’d like to meet as soon as possible. I agree with it.”
Trump later confirmed both the date and location in a post on Truth Social.
“The highly anticipated meeting between myself, as President of the United States of America, and President Vladimir Putin, of Russia, will take place next Friday, August 15, 2025, in the Great State of Alaska,” the president wrote.
“Further details to follow. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” he added.
Earlier in the day, Trump told reporters that a potential deal to end the conflict would likely involve a territorial exchange.
“It’s very complicated. But we’re going to get some [territory] back, and we’re going to get some switched. There’ll be some swapping of territories to the betterment of both, but we’ll be talking about that either later, or tomorrow,” Trump said.
Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts