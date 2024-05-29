Scheffler freed of charges from Louisville arrest – report

May 29, 2024 – 10:35 AM PDT

Scottie Scheffler hits his tee shot on #9 during the final round of the Charles Schwab Challenge golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

(Reuters) – The charges against world number one golfer Scottie Scheffler stemming from his arrest before the second round of the PGA Championship in Louisville, Kentucky, two weeks ago were dropped on Wednesday.

According to Golf Channel, Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell said there was not enough evidence to pursue further legal action against Scheffler, who was charged on May 17 with four counts, including a felony count of second-degree assault on a police officer.

“Mr. Scheffler’s actions, and the evidence surrounding their exchange during this misunderstanding, do not satisfy the elements of any criminal offenses,” O’Connell said in the Golf channel report.

Scheffler was arrested for allegedly attempting to drive around traffic that was backed up due to a pedestrian fatality investigation outside Valhalla Golf Club. He was released from jail in time to compete in the tournament.

Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto

Share this post!