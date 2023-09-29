Proud Boy Who Disappeared Before Jan. 6 Sentencing Found Unconscious By FBI

(Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

1:58 PM – Friday, September 29, 2023

The FBI has announced the capture of Proud Boy Christopher Worrell, who had disappeared three days before his sentencing regarding the events of January 6th.

According to a press release from the federal law enforcement agency, agents promptly surrounded and then entered Worrell’s Collier County home on Thursday where the 52-year-old suspect was found unconscious.

“They discovered the 52-year-old unconscious and immediately provided medical attention,” the release said. “Worrell was transferred to an area hospital where he remains at this time.”

The self-identified Proud Boy had disappeared in early August right before his scheduled sentencing on charges in connection with the January 6th event.

Reportedly, Worrell was wanted for violating his parole conditions while awaiting sentencing on federal offenses.

On August 15th, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Worrell in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia in Washington, D.C.

The FBI’s Tampa and Washington field offices praised the Collier County Sheriff’s Office for its assistance in the arrest of Worrell.

“I can confirm Christopher Worrell is in custody,” Andrea Aprea, with the FBI Tampa office, told WGCU. “No further details are available at this time.”

According to authorities, the FBI found night-vision goggles, $4,000 in cash and survivalist gear in Worell’s residence.

Worrell was found guilty of assaulting officers with pepper spray gel during the event, after a bench trial in May. Authorities said Worrell, clad in tactical gear, boasted about having “deployed a whole can” and yelled insults at officers, referring to them as “commies” and “scums.”

Prosecutors believe Worrell then lied on the witness stand during his trial, claiming he was spraying other protestors.

Worrell’s attorney wrote in court papers that his client reportedly brought the spray gel and tactical vest for defensive purposes because of previous violence encounters between Proud Boys and counter-protesters.

There is no update on Worrell’s health so far.

