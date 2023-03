OAN Newsroom

1:57 PM PT – Friday, March 9, 2023

The monthly jobs report for February is out and it’s stronger than expected.

311,000 jobs were added last month, lower than the 504,000 jobs added in January.

The unemployment rate rose to 3.6% from 3.4%.

Ed Siddell, CEO and Chief investment advisor at EGSI Financial joins OAN’s Alicia Summers to add context.