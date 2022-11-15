NBC news suspends journalist who questioned Paul Pelosi attack

Stage preparation continues for tomorrow’s Democratic presidential debate at Paris Las Vegas on February 18, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:51 PM PT – Tuesday, November 15, 2022

NBC has dropped one of its reporters over his reporting on the Paul Pelosi attack.

According to reports released on Tuesday, Miguel Almaguer was suspended after revealing that Paul Pelosi was not aware that he was in danger when police officers arrived at his house.

The news network pulled the segment just hours after it aired, saying it did not follow the network’s so-called reporting standards.

NBC’s censorship and the secrecy surrounding the details of the attack is sparking questions among the public.