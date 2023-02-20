MTG is calling for a divorce

Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

OAN Shannon Kelland

1:08 PM PT – Monday, February 20, 2023

Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Green has suggested that the United States go through a “national divorce” on Presidents Day.

On Monday, Greene (R-Ga.) tweeted for President Joe Biden to be impeached and if not “give us a national divorce.” This was in response to Biden visiting Ukraine on Presidents day and in criticism of supporting Ukraine.

She explains in her tweets that suggestion of a national divorce is not a suggestion of civil war but a desire to shrink the federal government.

This comes as the president is receiving backlash for providing additional financial aid to Ukraine after visiting the nation’s capital.