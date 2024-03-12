Meghan Markle Wins Defamation Lawsuit Brought Against Her By Half-Sister

(Photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

11:21 AM – Tuesday, March 12, 2024

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has won the defamation case that was brought against her by her half-sister Samantha Markle.

According to reports, Meghan won the case after the court decided to throw it out.

She was being accused by Samantha of spreading “malicious, hurtful, and damaging lies” over certain topics that she spoke about with her husband, Prince Harry, in an interview with Oprah and on her Netflix show “Harry and Meghan.”

United States District Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell ordered that the case never be brought back to court, stating that Samantha had “failed to identify any statements that could support a claim for defamation or defamation-by-implication.”

She also added that this was the third time Samantha had attempted to modify the suit, ultimately seeking $75,000 in damages.

The half-sister claims that Meghan defamed her in a comment made during a 2021 interview with Oprah, where the duchess of sussex said that she “grew up as an only child” and did not have much of a relationship with her half-sibling, referring to Samantha.

Samantha also claimed that Meghan falsely accused her of destroying their father’s “reputation and credibility in order to preserve and promote a false ‘rags-to-royalty’ narrative,” as revealed in her biography, Finding Freedom.

Additionally, the case was previously thrown out in March 2022 after the Judge had ruled that Meghan’s remarks were “not capable of being proven false.”

