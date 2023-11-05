Kim Reynolds To Endorse DeSantis

R| Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds (Photo by SERGIO FLORES/AFP via Getty Images) L| Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

1:32 PM – Sunday, November 5, 2023

According to an anonymous source close to the situation, Kim Reynolds is likely to endorse Ron DeSantis at his next rally.

Reynolds’ (R-Iowa.) attendance at the Monday night event has been promoted by the DeSantis (R-Fla.) campaign on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

The Iowa governor will also join DeSantis on Tuesday for a meet-and-greet in Davenport, Iowa.

Reynolds previously stated that she would likely remain neutral in the GOP primary race, but she has lately expressed a readiness to support a candidate.

Reynolds’ popularity among Republican voters in Iowa might provide DeSantis with a much-needed boost if he intends to compete against the frontrunner, former President Donald Trump.

Several prominent conservative Iowans weighed in on the endorsement on Sunday, with key Iowa Christian leader Bob Vander Plaats describing it as a “game changer” for the primary.

“She is exceptionally popular and a great competitor,” Vander Plaats said. “She wouldn’t endorse unless she saw a path to victory.”

After Reynolds’ endorsement, Trump’s team claimed in a statement that the governor “promised her constituents that she would remain neutral in the race, but she has completely broken that promise. Regardless, her support will make little difference in this contest.”

In October, polls in Iowa showed Trump leading DeSantis, the next-closest candidate, by 30 points, with Trump being supported by nearly half of prospective Republican caucus-goers.

