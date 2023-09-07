Kentucky Prosecutor Charged For Murdering His Wife

Police officers gather outside the front entrance of the Old National Bank building in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Luke Sharrett/Getty Images)

12:08 PM – Thursday, September 7, 2023

A Kentucky attorney and prosecutor has been indicted for allegedly killing his wife and tampering with evidence.

On August 30th, Donald Kyle Deskins was indicted for murdering his wife, Judith Dawn Deskins, which transpired in April 2021.

According to sources, Judith died as a consequence of blunt force trauma brought on by domestic abuse. However, no one had been charged until now.

Donald is currently a city attorney for Elkhorn City and had been a Pike county attorney previously.

The suspect allegedly tampered with evidence that would have eventually led police to his crimes in the months following his wife’s passing.

Deskins is accused of tampering with evidence on April 24th, 2021, the day Judith died, as well as on July 28th, 2021, when he reportedly “interfered with a laptop” that he had handed over to authorities.

“He destroyed, mutilated, concealed, removed or altered physical evidence, namely his laptop computer when he offered it as evidence in the death investigation of (Dawn Deskins),” investigators said.

Deskins was indicted in Pike County, Kentucky, in the heart of Appalachia, but he will not be prosecuted by the county commonwealth’s attorney’s office.

This could be a blatant conflict of interest since Deskins was previously an assistant prosecutor at that particular office.

The commonwealth’s attorney for Johnson County has been appointed as the prosecutor and Deskins is currently being held without bond since his arrest.

