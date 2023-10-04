Jim Jordan Announces Bid For House Speaker After McCarthy Voted Out

Chair of the House Judiciary Committee Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) questions Attorney General Merrick Garland during a hearing in the Rayburn House Office Building on September 20, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

9:30 AM – Wednesday, October 4, 2023

One GOP lawmaker officially puts his name in as a replacement for former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), announced on Wednesday he is running for Speaker, making him the first Republican lawmaker to announce his campaign.

The position became vacant after former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), was ousted in a historic vote. Eight House Republicans led by Representative Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) used a motion to vacate tool to vote with all Democrats.

Jordan, who has served in Congress for over 15 years, said “the key is to unite the conference.”

He is also known as being a supporter of former President Donald Trump and a founding member of the House Freedom Caucus.

Jordan has been the leader of one of three House committees investigating President Joe Biden and his family.

Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.), is also eyeing a bid, and several members have also called him to pledge their support, according to the Washington Examiner.

House Republicans plan to hold a candidate forum next Tuesday and an election the following day.

